Bocci’s “TwiLight” pictures were made at dusk on the grounds of the Medici Fortress in Siena, Italy, the city where the photographer was born. Runners and strollers loop the grounds as the sky shifts from blue to pink and gold, and their circuits are captured by eight to 40 individual shots that are then combined. Sometimes, what appear to be multiple people in panoramas are actually the same ones at different points in their travels. The effect is visually striking, and also metaphorical: Human life circles onward as day cycles into night.