Some of the pieces have just a glimmer of the title color, such as painter John Blee’s thin blue gestures on a hot-orange field, or the video of a blinking blue eye embedded in glass-and-polymer sculptor Tim Tate’s large cameo of white roses. Koji Takei’s deconstructed mini-guitar, which looks like a 3-D Braque painting, is in shades of brown. Photos of blues performers Nina Simone and B.B. King are black-and-white, and Alexis Gomez’s sculpture of a slumping, seated figure appears gray — until viewed in the augmented-reality program that reveals a second entity that’s bluer and mobile.
The curator, who used to run D.C.’s Cross MacKenzie Gallery, has a particular affinity for ceramics. Included here are Brooks Oliver’s sinuous twists of bright-blue porcelain; Nick Geankoplis’s white tile seemingly dripping with light-blue glaze; and a Danielle Wood wall piece whose spiraling, coral-like pieces cast blue shadows. Even more ephemeral are Kate Roberts’s dust drawings, which conjure burned forests with pulverized clay on fabric netting. The ghostly trees are barely blue, but they are profoundly melancholy.
Visual artist Langley Spurlock and poet John Martin Tarrat spent several years interpreting the periodic table of the elements, and they’re not quite ready to let that subject go. Their Studio Gallery show, “Bluebiguity,” is another plunge into blueness, but with nods to the duo’s previous project. Included is a periodic table rendered only in blocks of different shades of blue, as well as a map of Paris illuminated by “Azure-te” (the title of a 1952 blues ballad) scripted in a curved glass tube filled with glowing argon gas.
As usual, Spurlock’s work is whimsical and wide-ranging. A series of computer-generated photocollages of “Fraught Fruits” depicts a banana, a pineapple and a pair of tomatoes, all tinted deep blue and threatened by saws, scissors and even dynamite. The idea is that blue, while common and calming in sea and sky, is rarely seen elsewhere in nature, and thus becomes unsettling.
Featuring Tarrat’s cryptic text, a limited-edition folio riffs on assorted blue signifiers, from the packaging of Gauloises cigarettes to the Virgin Mary’s gowns to Hinduism’s blue-skinned gods. Clearly, Spurlock and Tarrat’s latest topic is elemental.
As a companion piece to “Bluebiguity,” Freda Lee-McCann made Chinese-style landscapes that symbolize the traffic in blue-and-white ceramics along the Silk Road. “Islamic Blue” refers to the fact that this style of porcelain, although associated with China, was dependent on cobalt from the Islamic world. Most of Lee-McCann’s paintings place a blue-and-white vessel amid a mountainous vista, but she also made a few pictures of everyday contemporary objects, such as staplers and tape dispensers, embellished with classical Chinese decorative motifs. What were once highly specialized embellishments are now part of a globalized, mass-produced jumble.
Blues: The Color, the Music and the State of Mind Through Oct. 29 at Waddell Art Gallery, Northern Virginia Community College, Loudoun Campus, 21200 Campus Dr., Sterling.
Langley Spurlock and John Martin Tarrat: Bluebiguity and Freda Lee-McCann: Islamic Blue Through Oct. 23 at Studio Gallery, 2108 R St. NW.
Roberto Bocci
Most photography grasps an instant, holding it perpetually. But a single image can also convey the passage of time, as Roberto Bocci demonstrates. His Fred Schnider Gallery show, “Photographs 2016-2021,” consists of two series, which meld multiple shots into one. The photographer, who teaches at Georgetown University, uses computer software to stitch the frames together.
Bocci’s “TwiLight” pictures were made at dusk on the grounds of the Medici Fortress in Siena, Italy, the city where the photographer was born. Runners and strollers loop the grounds as the sky shifts from blue to pink and gold, and their circuits are captured by eight to 40 individual shots that are then combined. Sometimes, what appear to be multiple people in panoramas are actually the same ones at different points in their travels. The effect is visually striking, and also metaphorical: Human life circles onward as day cycles into night.
The other series, “Coronam Florem,” consists of studio shots of plants underwater. Inspired by the withering effects of covid-19, Bocci made 15 to 80 images of individual flowers, buds and fruits as they decayed. Because the multiple shots are combined into one flawless whole, the effects of deterioration are not usually conspicuous. What comes across instead, as in “TwiLight,” is a sense of a continuity. Bocci compresses multiple moments into a picture that appears to flicker with life.
Roberto Bocci: Photographs 2016-2021 Through Oct. 23 at Fred Schnider Gallery, 888 N. Quincy St., Arlington. Open by appointment.
Tawny Chatmon
A few months ago, Baltimore’s Galerie Myrtis presented a show of Tawny Chatmon’s distinctive portraits, which are lustrous, large-format photographs of Black subjects, digitally manipulated and sometimes painted with golden ornamentation. Now, the gallery’s proprietor, Myrtis Bedolla, has curated a Chatmon show for the Joan Hisaoka Healing Arts Gallery. “What He Left Behind” includes pictures in Chatmon’s contemporary signature style, but one wall is devoted to the artist’s stark black-and-white photos of her father, James “Rudy” Muckelvene, in the months before he died of prostate cancer in 2010.
It was her father’s death that led Chatmon to abandon commercial photography in favor of her current work. This show is intended to call attention to the heightened threat of prostate cancer to African American men, who are almost twice as likely to be diagnosed with the illness as White men. But it’s also a testament to Muckelvene’s children and grandchildren, who are sometimes depicted amid prolific leaves and flowers. A series titled “Not Buried, Planted” testifies that what Muckelvene left behind is blooming with life.
Tawny Chatmon: What He Left Behind Through Oct. 24 at Joan Hisaoka Healing Arts Gallery, 1632 U St. NW. Open by appointment.