Faces are at the center of Tania Karpowitz’s paintings, although the pictures also are landscapes of a sort. Most of the portraits in the artist’s “Headlands” show, also at the Art League, are extreme close-ups in rich, dark grays and browns. The goal is to “breach the irregular, jagged edge that exists between person and place,” explains the gallery’s note. One still life of fruit is twinned with another painting in which a single pear partly blocks a woman’s face. The two objects and the stormy sky behind them all merge into a sensuous dance of shadow and light.