The artist divides her time between Washington and New York City and has traveled widely. Her “Transit” is a set of small paintings on paper that were made while on the road. More typical, though, are larger works with black backgrounds that Pollock likens to both soil and a cosmic void. In addition to “Rebirth the Earth,” the most striking of these is “Transmitter,” whose spheres, spirals, drips and dots are in silver and copper. Both pictures depict a world that hovers between chaos and order, but the metallic hues of “Transmitter” particularly suggest seeing the universe as a gleaming mechanism.