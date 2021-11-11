The artworks that might appear to be the oldest in the MEI Art Gallery’s exhibition “Converging Lines: Tracing the Artistic Lineage of the Arab Diaspora in the U.S.” are four antique-looking photographs of women in traditional dress. The photo process is vintage, but the pictures are from 2019, and made by their subject, performance and conceptual artist Sama Alshaibi. Both the costumes and the photos actually parody the sort of images Westerners once made of Middle Eastern women. The Iraq-born Arizonan uses her assumed poses to subvert received ideas of Arab life and culture.