Signori is a masterly oil painter who builds images in the classical manner with a succession of glazes. But most of the pieces in this show are pastels that are looser, if no less lustrous, than her oils. The medium is ideal for such intensely hued drawings as “Feel the Heat,” which sets off a red-orange field with a thin ribbon of blue sky, and “Line of Cherries,” in which pink and purple blossoms upstage a band of green grass. The first picture is vertical and the second horizontal, but are equally vivid and immersive.