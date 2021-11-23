An artistic team for two decades, Sara Goldschmied and Eleonora Chiari began making “Untitled Views” in 2014 and “Untitled Portraits” in 2019. This show features six new examples of those series, which consist of photographs of billowing colored smoke transferred to mirrored glass. To peer at the pictures is to become part of them, as the observer’s reflected image merges eerily with the images of pink, blue and purple clouds. Of course, the effect is deceptive, as exemplified by the term “smoke and mirrors.”