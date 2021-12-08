Much of Studio’s front upstairs gallery is devoted to Frankel’s works. These include two constructions in translucent black plexiglass; a set of five relief wall pieces that juxtapose warm and cool colors and curved and linear forms; and the towering “Time Slot,” which suspends two different-size orbs between bowed pillars. While this sculpture’s metallic finish gives it an industrial feel, two other pieces combine silvery surfaces with fleshy contours: “Three Fates,” a trio of sinuous, fired-clay bulges, and “Undulating Column,” an elegant graphite drawing, emphasize the organic aspect of Frankel’s diverse yet cohesive art.
Some of the show’s participants responded directly to Frankel and her work. Freda Lee-McCann inserted an abstract red sculpture into one of her traditional black-and-white Chinese landscapes, and Micheline Klagsbrun inscribed text on a nautically shaped piece of found wood to launch “Night Boat for Nancy.” Gabriella Bellamy offers a portrait of Frankel, whose realistic depiction is turned fanciful by its full rainbow of colors.
Studio Gallery isn’t big enough to showcase outdoor-scaled pieces, but many notable local sculptors offer robust smaller works. Jeffrey Cooper’s “Lighthouse” is a slitheringly off-kilter structure of wooden slats, Veronica Szalus’s “Orbs” is a delicate hive of painted wire and Richard Binder’s stainless-steel “Engaged” arranges a loop and two swoops in a playful rebuke to gravity.
Among the pieces whose sensibilities seem closest to Frankel’s are Mike Shaffer’s “Cherries and Berries,” a vertical cluster of red-painted tubes; Jan Acton’s “Curled Up,” a leaflike twist rendered solidly in stone; and Chris Corson’s glazed-ceramic “Same Inside,” whose boxlike forms appear to melt at the core where they intersect. All are substantial in material and execution, yet conjure a sense of vulnerability and transience.
Organic Geometry: A Tribute to Nancy Frankel Through Dec. 18 at Studio Gallery, 2108 R St. NW.
She Says, Her Story
Traditions get revisited, reinterpreted and taken on the road in “She Says, Her Story: Contemporary Women Artists From Taiwan” at IA&A at Hillyer, recently reopened after a nearly two-year pandemic shutdown. The six participants address women’s roles, family history and the cultures of some of the island’s Aboriginal people; their media includes embroidery and the video collage I-Chun Chen employs to reconstruct her grandmother’s shadowy life.
Inspired by Taiwanese cuisine and such Western foodie flicks as “Babette’s Feast,” Ping-Yu Pan serves a table full of simulated delicacies. The food is made of fabric, invoking another craft customarily reserved for women, while the dishes are rough-edged paper. Even craggier is the burlap on which Wen-Jen Deng has stitched incidents from the histories of Indigenous Taiwanese tribes. The naive-style tapestries were inspired by the artist’s discovery of her own Aboriginal ancestry.
Ya-Lan Yu undertakes a more specific family homage with a set of 100 small line-drawing lithographs of her late mother. Derived from snapshots, the pictures stress the primacy of Yu’s mom by obliterating the faces of everyone else who was in the original pictures. Faces are also missing in Yi-Hsin Tzeng’s much more elaborate drawings, which recount a 2014 road trip with a boyfriend through California and Nevada. The impressively detailed artwork is in a traditional Chinese-scroll format, but the two travelers are embodied by just a triangle and a circle. The simple shapes represent the visitors’ estrangement from the landscape and, it seems, each other.
Even the most high-tech entry, “The Seven Fairies Change the World,” is rooted in antiquity. Jui-Hung Ni updates the mythic characters, known as protectors of girls, with images of such modern women as a jogger, a world traveler and a glamorous chef; these she places on round commercial signs back-illuminated with rotating lights. In Ni’s work, folk beliefs yield to the more potent symbols of today’s marketplace, eager to repurpose or replace tradition.
She Says, Her Story: Contemporary Women Artists From Taiwan Through Dec. 19 at IA&A at Hillyer, 9 Hillyer Ct. NW.
Shanye Huang
Figures in medical masks and a “stay home” sign are among the covid-related images in Shanye Huang’s recent paintings, which mingle abstract and representational elements. But the two major works in “Life Imprint,” the local artist’s CCACC Art Gallery show, refer to the pandemic without directly depicting any aspect of it. These installations employ huge rice-paper garlands that have been painted in multiple colors and snipped into assorted patterns and forms, including silhouetted human faces.
“Unyielding” is a 14-foot-wide wall piece whose paper tendrils are tightly coiled and seemingly brawny, evoking both mountains and machinery. “One Voice” is even larger, but appears more delicate. It’s a forest of hanging banners, suspended from metal cables in a roughly rectangular format, with scraps cut from the paper piled on the floor like fallen leaves. The totality is imposing, yet the individual pieces are simple and fragile. The contrast between the entire installation and its myriad components suggests human society as much as nature.
The artist grew up in Guangxi, an ethnically diverse region of southwest China, and is influenced by the area’s brightly hued textiles and embroidery. His work also draws from broader Chinese traditions of papermaking and calligraphy. All these precedents imprinted Huang’s work. It, too, is a shard of a larger whole.
Shanye Huang: Life Imprint Through Dec. 18 at CCACC Art Gallery, 9318 Gaither Rd., Suite 215, Gaithersburg.