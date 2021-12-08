Ya-Lan Yu undertakes a more specific family homage with a set of 100 small line-drawing lithographs of her late mother. Derived from snapshots, the pictures stress the primacy of Yu’s mom by obliterating the faces of everyone else who was in the original pictures. Faces are also missing in Yi-Hsin Tzeng’s much more elaborate drawings, which recount a 2014 road trip with a boyfriend through California and Nevada. The impressively detailed artwork is in a traditional Chinese-scroll format, but the two travelers are embodied by just a triangle and a circle. The simple shapes represent the visitors’ estrangement from the landscape and, it seems, each other.