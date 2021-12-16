Although this is the first gallery show for the D.C. artist, whose given name is Tenbeete Solomon, her style may look familiar. Trap Bob is a muralist whose work can be seen throughout the region. (One prominent recent effort is on the temporary wall around the north entrance to the Dupont Circle Metro station.) Here, she has kept her murals’ style, scale and palette — heavy on orange, yellow, cyan and fuchsia — while moving from walls and placards to large canvases. Many of these paintings are a mural-size five feet high.