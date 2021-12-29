Pulp paintings, which also have links to India, are fabric-like pictures constructed from different colors of paper pulp. They’re one of the many ways that Frederick, who in 1981 founded Pyramid Atlantic printmaking center, works lushly and intimately with paper. This show also includes prints, collages and mixed-media pieces, often employing artist-made paper and sometimes looped with text-bearing ribbons.
The link between natural and man-made in Frederick’s work is evident, underscored by a palette that emphasizes red, black and various earth tones. The show’s principal use of green is in a gallery whose walls have been painted lime to set off the red-heavy “Sanjeevani” series.
Another Asian fable that speaks to Frederick is the hungry ghost, a phantom rendered insatiable by his or her own evil deeds or intentions. In five multilayered collages, the artist depicts such specters in near-abstract form, but with eyes peering from the artworks’ lower depths. Frederick rarely depicts the everyday world, but humanity is woven into her complex supernatural visions.
Helen Frederick: Sanjeevani: From Here to There Through Jan. 16 at Terzo Piano, 1515 14th St. NW.
Bridget Sue Lambert and Jessica van Brakle
Bridget Sue Lambert and Jessica van Brakle offer microcosmic vignettes in “Personal Odyssey,” the D.C. artists’ Civilian Art Projects show. But where the central character in Lambert’s dollhouse photographs is the hard-edge figure of a white plastic lamb, van Brakle’s collage-drawings feature such soft-textured details as shredded paper and inky masses.
Taken from her “Now It’s Clear” series, Lambert’s posed photos contain lots of pink and yellow plastic and fabric objects, sometimes in extreme close-up. The domestic interiors have a childlike quality, but with hints of adult complications. If nothing’s going on, things seem to have happened recently. In one picture, the lamb stands near a cart full of booze bottles, with a broken decanter on the floor. Perhaps the animal, acting as a mischievous surrogate for unseen humans, has smashed the container. Or maybe the lamb is entirely innocent. In Lambert’s cryptic scenarios, the drama occurs offstage.
Images of aquatic creatures and seafaring technology, derived from old engravings, complement the swirling abstract grays and blacks of von Brakle’s 3-D pictures. Yet water worlds aren’t the only motifs. Two fluid ink blots are connected by a curving staircase in “Descending Disposition,” and a vintage locomotive perches atop an inky reef in “Naughty Runaway.” The artist juxtaposes familiar and unexpected, crisp and vaporous, planned and improvised. The intricate compositions are intriguing, but the most striking aspect of these artworks is the sheer verve of the freely applied ink.
Bridget Sue Lambert and Jessica van Brakle: Personal Odyssey Through Jan. 8 at Civilian Art Projects, 1314 21st NW.
The Vanishing Half
Civilian Art Projects proprietor Jayme McLellan is the mentor curator for “The Vanishing Half,” a District of Columbia Arts Center show curated by Katie Lee, a Seoul-born D.C. resident. Lee selected four Asian American artists who address issues of identity.
Photography figures in most of the work. Yon Mi Kim mixes her photos with family snapshots taken by her father, who died suddenly. The moments range from significant to utterly prosaic, and all are meant to evoke grief. Yuqi Wang presents two sets of photos in which a woman and a man either wear most of their entire wardrobe or stand in their undies with the other garments piled on their backs; the idea is to illustrate both individual and generic personae. Jiawei Zhao’s collages include self-portraits and newspaper articles from the early days of the pandemic to convey the alienation of the Chinese-born artist in the United States at a time when some blamed the coronavirus on China.
Updating a traditional Asian craft — ceramics — Victoria Jang combines Korean and Western elements to comment on “the aftermath and impact of colonialism,” according to Lee’s statement. Her entries include one piece that looks like a time-damaged artifact and another that’s a 3-D-printed crypto-machine with electronic components. Jang’s creations juggle East and West, ancient and modern.
The Vanishing Half Through Jan. 9 at District of Columbia Arts Center, 2438 18th St. NW.
Sarah Hood Salomon
Trees punctuate, but definitely don’t dominate, the landscapes of “Urban Forestry,” Sarah Hood Salomon’s show at Multiple Exposures Gallery. A small, bare tree is dwarfed by man-made arches in “Urban Cathedral”; a larger one stands amid architectural mayhem in “Demolition”; and an even bigger tree is framed by a huge water or chemical tank in “Borrowed Scenery,” a title taken from a feature of Japanese gardens. There’s also a glum yet seasonally appropriate image: a dead tree, surely a casualty of a Christmas past, dumped upside-down over a metal fence.
Salomon, whose pictures are in deadpan black-and-white, has previously shown photos of dense forests, sometimes clicked with the camera in motion to create a ghostly sense of flux. “Urban Forestry” is less eerie, but sometimes witty. Human intervention pushes trees to the back in “Progress,” whose foreground holds a banner for a banal new development, and in “Shadows and Silhouettes,” where a tree’s crown appears to top the shadow of a trunk on a blank barrier that blocks the actual tree’s trunk from view.
The show includes a 3-D collage, “Former Trees,” in which photos of wooden utility poles are rolled into tubular forms. Debased with posters and signs, the posts nonetheless retain something of their sylvan essence.
Sarah Hood Salomon: Urban Forestry Through Jan. 8 at Multiple Exposures Gallery, Torpedo Factory, 105 N. Union St., Alexandria.