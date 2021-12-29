Photography figures in most of the work. Yon Mi Kim mixes her photos with family snapshots taken by her father, who died suddenly. The moments range from significant to utterly prosaic, and all are meant to evoke grief. Yuqi Wang presents two sets of photos in which a woman and a man either wear most of their entire wardrobe or stand in their undies with the other garments piled on their backs; the idea is to illustrate both individual and generic personae. Jiawei Zhao’s collages include self-portraits and newspaper articles from the early days of the pandemic to convey the alienation of the Chinese-born artist in the United States at a time when some blamed the coronavirus on China.