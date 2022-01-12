The five artists, four from Washington and one from Richmond, will be fellows for two years, during which Hamiltonian will try to further their careers. Most of the quintet address issues of personal identity, but the group includes two who are more concerned with form: Russo, who also offers paintings of curved shapes on grids, and Ara Koh, whose ceramics include free-standing pieces as well as painting-like abstractions that layer textured clay on wooden panels.