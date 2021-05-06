The selection includes some drawings, but most of the entries are mixed-media pictures that began as photographs of what Underwood’s statement calls “ancient trees.” The photos are the basis for silk-screen and linocut prints to which the artist adds tints and painted designs. The finished pieces range in viewpoint from close up to wide angle, and in style from realistic to very nearly psychedelic. They’re mounted on wood panels, some rectangular and others cut to the shapes of the trunks and branches they depict.