Andreozzi’s style is equal parts classical and modern. Her paintings are precise and detailed, but are intentionally flat-looking and usually position their subjects within blocks of color of comic-book simplicity. The heads are black silhouettes, while clothing, jewelry and other personal furnishings are depicted realistically. The women are defined by decorative objects, and, as such, objects: Silhouetted likenesses were features of cameos worn by affluent matrons in bygone eras.

The last time the artist exhibited portraits, her models were European artists, royals and aristocrats. Some of those paintings return in this selection, but the newer ones are mostly of Americans, occasionally with traces of biography in the background. Mount Vernon appears behind Ann Pamela Cunningham, who led the fight to preserve George Washington’s estate (which is near Andreozzi’s home). Two support cables frame Emily Warren Roebling, an engineer who continued her husband’s work on the Brooklyn Bridge after he was incapacitated. From gold necklaces to steel trusses is an epochal leap, chronicled in elegant shorthand.

The information is simpler and less specific in Jones’s recent works, all six-inch squares topped with layered, heavily worked pigment. A few retain the Maryland artist’s previous black-and-white schemes, but most employ brighter hues, sometimes partly submerged and often in violent contrast. Orange and green contend in several pictures that loosely suggest landscapes. The thick paint dries into shapes that suggest stone or wood, which is especially apt for two pieces on the theme of “Black Buddha.” These arrangements in gold and black distill the motifs of Buddhist temples into stylish abstractions.

Maremi Andreozzi and Wayson R. Jones: “May You Live in Interesting Times” Through April 10 at Adah Rose Gallery, 3766 Howard Ave., Kensington. Open by appointment.

Jowita Wyszomirska

Cyanotypes are produced by exposure to light, but their deep blueness gives them an oceanic quality. While in residence at the Andy Warhol Preserve and Nature Conservancy on Long Island, Jowita Wyszomirska made something of this affinity. She plunged cyanotype paper (long used for architectural blueprints) into the sea, where sunlight, water, sand and vegetation all left traces. The seemingly liquid pictures, some done later in Delaware, are in Gallery Neptune & Brown’s “Nearshore Light.”

The Poland-born Baltimore artist’s third solo show at the gallery includes a new piece in a signature style: a huge black-and-white landscape drawing stretched across six vertical banners of translucent Mylar, and thus visible from either side. But most of the show is in shades of blue, modulated by a chemical solution and embellished with paint, pastel and other media. Her “Scattered in Water” series offers pure-chance compositions; the other pictures add gestures derived from meteorological maps of winds and currents.

For regular Washington museum-goers, Wyszomirska’s recent works may look a little familiar; some of them recall the more abstract paintings of Vincent Augustus Tack, who is well represented at the Phillips Collection. But Wyszomirska isn’t concerned simply with color and form. By enlisting natural forces as allies, the artist enters what her statement calls “the current environmental narrative.” She allows sky and sea to write a bit of the momentous saga that’s increasingly being composed by humans.

Jowita Wyszomirska: Nearshore Light Through April 17 at Gallery Neptune & Brown, 1530 14th St. NW.

Nekisha Durrett

Because they endure long after they’re shed, magnolia leaves are a symbol of resilience. In Nekisha Durrett’s Cody Gallery show, “Magnolia,” 30 of the leathery leaves stand for 30 Black women who died as the result of encounters with police. Thus they represent both a vulnerable population and a powerful idea: equal justice for the racial group that experiences the highest homicide rate in the United States.

The Washington artist spelled the first names of the women by punching small holes into leaves she had collected in Rock Creek Cemetery, which is in her neighborhood. The source of the raw material isn’t the only somber touch. Each leaf is backlighted and mounted inside a diamond-shaped, fabric-lined wooden case that resembles a coffin. Although magnolia leaves are unusually durable, they appear poignantly fragile inside such enclosures.

Most of the lost lives Durrett commemorates are recent. The killing of Breonna Taylor was a galvanizing event, and “Breonna” is one of the four names the artist chose for individual prints based on the perforated leaves. But all 30 names, as Durrett’s statement notes, are like magnolia leaves that refuse “to be erased and forgotten.”

Nekisha Durrett: Magnolia Through April 16 at Cody Gallery, Marymount University Ballston Center, 1000 N. Glebe Rd., Arlington. Open by appointment.

Black History Is American History

Combining sculpture, mosaic and doll-making, local artist Chris Malone constructs exuberant figurines that frequently incorporate African motifs. There are several such creations in “Black History Is American History,” a seven-artist show at Zenith Gallery’s 1111 Sculpture Space. But one Malone piece, while similarly colorful, has a darker outlook: “Runaway Is Hiding in the Garden” depicts an escapee from enslavement as a furtive face nearly camouflaged by foliage.

Not all of the pieces refer so directly to history, or to American experience. Nigeria-born painter Doba Afolabi’s striking expressionist portrait is titled “Youth of Sudan.” Bernie Houston’s painted sculptures depict aspects of African American culture by ingeniously transforming gnarled driftwood into a dancer’s body or a bass guitar.

Curtis Woody’s collage-paintings, which include reproductions of 19th-century documents, directly invoke historic struggles for racial justice. But Kristine Mays’s black-wire rendering of five clenched fists, although inspired by the Black Power movement, doesn’t merely recall the 1960s. Like the artist’s “Freedom,” in which red-wire flowers bloom, the sculpture feels entirely contemporary.