One of the cards in “Pantheon,” John James Anderson’s creative-career board game, should grab the rueful attention of aspiring artists — and anyone who writes about them. “Your work is a reviewed in a local paper,” it reads, and specifies that this achievement allows the player to move forward . . . zero spaces. So much for furthering the ambitions of Anderson and the other six artists in Pyramid Atlantic Art Center’s “Mazes and Maps,” which toys with everything from the Bermuda Triangle to the game Monopoly.