Keiffer doesn’t simply paint immaculately executed postcard scenes. He can be playful, in both subject and form. One Parisian building looks nondescript, but a sign reveals it’s the home of a venerable art school. The artist likes to paint shiny enamel cups, pots and pitchers, which he stacks in teetering columns for still lifes. The shrewd color contrasts of pictures such as “French Radishes,” which places the red orbs in a blue bowl on a scarlet tablecloth, continue subtly in the landscapes. The landscapes tend to be largely green and blue, but are accented by hot-hued items such as “September’s” red light and pitcher in the shape and color of an orange. The vistas are impressive, but the painter’s eye is paramount.