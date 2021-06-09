Among dozens of other Black artists to feature prominently this summer are the photographer Dawoud Bey and the late folk artist Joseph Yoakum. The Bey exhibition, “An American Project,” through Oct. 3 at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, which I reviewed in April, reveals an American master at work. Yoakum, meanwhile, is the subject of a show, “What I Saw,” at the Art Institute of Chicago through Oct. 18. Yoakum gave various accounts of his life — he claimed at different times to be African American and Native American. Born into poverty, he led a peripatetic life, which included a stint in the circus. He didn’t have his first solo show until his late 70s, only six years after taking up art, but became an instant star. The Chicago show, which will travel to New York and then Houston, is focused on his vibrant colored-pencil drawings of fantasy landscapes, which are full of rhythm and spiritual yearning.