I would end this journey (only to begin it anew) with the Barbara Kruger exhibition at the Art Institute of Chicago (Sept. 19-Jan. 24). For decades, many people of my generation have turned to her text-driven work as a breviary of cultural and political insight. Her aphoristic distillation of capitalism, racism, misogyny and other cultural blights defines a certain kind of progressive thinking that is common in large tracts of the arts world. And it does no disservice to Kruger, 76, and in no way minimizes the value of her work to acknowledge that her art became a kind of label, happily worn to mark identity and allegiance, but often in superficial ways. We took her art, composed of crystalline jeremiads rendered in bold sans serif fonts, and slapped it on our refrigerators.