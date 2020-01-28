Da Silva lived in Alexandria but was born in Potosi, Bolivia, and studied art in Buenos Aires.
Pablo Zuniga, director of the Art Museum of the Americas in Washington, said Da Silva was in the vanguard of a generation of modern artists from Latin America who rose to prominence in the ‘50s and ’60s.
“He was a major player at a time Latin American art was being developed,” he said.
