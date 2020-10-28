The 57-year-old artist said that at the time the tumor was discovered, she was working on a painting of a malignant lump.
“It’s exactly the same as my bladder with the tumor in it, before I knew I had the cancer - it’s brilliant!” she told Artnet.
A member of the “Young British Artists” movement that shook up the art world in the 1990s, Emin is renowned for self-revealing works including “My Bed” — a mess of disheveled sheets, empty vodka bottles, cigarette butts and discarded condoms — and “Everyone I Have Ever Slept With.”
Emin, who has a show of new work opening in Brussels this week, said she has been unable to paint since her operation but has worked on a series of photographs of her own body. She said she feels she still has lots of work left to do.
