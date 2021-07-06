All of this makes us think about time and temporality. Time is congealed in the making of any work of art, but especially so in works as complex as the multiple panels of the 2012 “Mogamma (A Painting in Four Parts)” and “The Seven Acts of Mercy” from 2004. But Mehretu’s pieces suggest time in other ways, as well. As when we listen to music, when we look at her work we become keenly aware of how some things happen simultaneously, while others are perceived in series. The moment a work of art makes you aware of time, it opens a giant playground for the mind because time is, in itself, incomprehensible. We grasp for metaphors or analogues, such as history and memory, or growth and decay or revolution and retrenchment.