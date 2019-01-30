A Christian Dior design by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri, Haute couture Spring/Summer 2017, silk and feathers, on display during a press preview of the largest exhibition in the United Kingdom of the Paris based fashion House of Dior at the V&A Museum in London, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Billed as the largest and most comprehensive exhibition ever staged in Britain on the revered fashion house, the exhibition traces the impact of Dior over seven decades and showcases dozens of spectacular couture gowns. (Alastair Grant/Associated Press)

LONDON — After the smashing success of its Alexander McQueen show, London’s V&A Museum is looking to draw big crowds with another major fashion exhibition — this time focusing on Christian Dior.

Billed as the largest and most comprehensive museum display ever staged in Britain on the revered French fashion house, the V&A exhibit opening Saturday traces the influence of Dior over seven decades and showcases dozens of spectacular couture gowns.

First to greet visitors is a 1947 suit highlighting the designer’s “New Look” — an exaggerated hourglass silhouette that immediately made its mark in fashion.

The exhibition is based on a 2017 Dior show in Paris, but it’s expanded with a section on Dior in Britain. Among the highlights: a voluminous gown worn by Princess Margaret for her 21st birthday celebrations in 1951.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.