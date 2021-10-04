Kruger’s work may be aimed at the young, but we never age out of it. The forces arrayed against humanity are more powerful than ever, and the beneficiaries of this onslaught have never been richer or more powerful. Advertising and propaganda are the oldest forms of misinformation, which has metastasized through such new media as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, and their even more disreputable cousins such as Parler and Gab. The current mania to demonize critical race theory is yet one more insidious denial of how power really works, intertwining systems of race and economics and politics in ways that become so pervasive they are essentially invisible. Kruger has spent a lifetime trying to make those connections visible.