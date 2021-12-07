There was general euphoria among visitors to the big blockbuster event of the season, the two-part Jasper Johns retrospective hosted by the Whitney Museum of American Art and the Philadelphia Museum of Art in September. The scale of the event, its focus on a beloved icon of the past century, its traditional curatorial approach and the buzzing crowds made it all seem like something that might have happened, in say, 2019. Both wings of this giant diptych covered the whole of Johns’s long career, dating to the 1950s and culminating in work made in the past few years by the now 91-year-old artist. I found the Philadelphia iteration more alert to the darker side of Johns, the ways in which he seems to have escaped into formalism, perhaps because of an encroaching sadness that feels ever present in his oeuvre.