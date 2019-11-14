The change comes just after McKenzie and senior staff announced a plan to broaden the museum’s focus to include programs and exhibitions on other faiths, an effort to increase attendance and donations.

Funded primarily by the evangelical Green family, owners of the Hobby Lobby chain of craft stores, the 430,000-square-foot, $500 million museum opened on Nov. 17, 2017, with exhibitions tracing the history and cultural impact of the Bible. There is a Disney-like ride featuring an aerial tour of Washington's historic sites, an immersive exploration of Bible stories and the World of Jesus of Nazareth, where actors portray villagers.

AD

AD

“It’s appropriate on this two-year anniversary of the museum that we welcome Harry back to the organization,” said Steve Green, chairman of the board. “Harry’s vision for the museum, his business experience and his proven record as a trusted adviser qualify him to lead our next phase of growth.”

McKenzie, formerly an aviation executive, joined the museum in November 2018, succeeding Cary Summers, who was president when the museum opened. He worked with arts management consultant Michael Kaiser to create a slate of programs and exhibitions that would welcome more visitors and broaden the museum’s fundraising reach. McKenzie did not immediately respond to The Washington Post’s requests for comment. His wife, Sonia, is an employee of the museum and is expected to leave her position.

“Ken and the board decided to part ways because of differing management styles and philosophies,” marketing chief Steve Schildwachter said. He said the museum remains committed to the changes McKenzie introduced.

AD

AD

Hargrave is founder and president of HMH Capital Group, a financial consulting firm. He served as board chairman of the Royal Gorge Bridge and Park in Canon City, Colo., and was a vice president for Silver Dollar City in Branson, Mo. In 2015, the museum posted a photo on its Facebook page of Hargrave, his wife, Gayle, and then-president Summers, with a caption that praised Hargrave for securing the museum’s “incredible location” and overseeing its construction.

The leadership shake-up is the latest challenge to face the museum and the Green family. In 2017, the Greens paid a $3 million fine and returned thousands of ancient objects in an agreement with federal authorities over smuggling charges. Several Dead Sea Scroll fragments that had been on view were pulled because they were found to be fake.

AD