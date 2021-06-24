The Bidens’ artistic selections will likely be compared with their predecessors, who are opposites in terms of art appreciation. The Obamas made informed curatorial choices, highlighting modern art history favorites like Alice Neel and Alma Thomas as well as lauded living artists including Glenn Ligon and Pat Steir. Michelle Obama transformed the Old Family Dining Room into a gallery space for modern art with gifts from the Robert Rauschenberg and Josef and Anni Albers foundations. According to records from the Smithsonian and National Gallery of Art, over the course of their time in the White House, the Obamas received 142 loans from the two institutions. By contrast, the Trumps received 12, among them portraits of presidents John Adams, Thomas Jefferson and James Madison by George Peter Alexander Healy, and a few impressionistic American landscapes, such as John Henry Twachtman’s “Niagara Falls.”