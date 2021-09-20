Of what was Thompson dreaming? One would like to be able say — to spell out the actual content of his dreamwork. It is often disturbing — at once erotic and violent. But these are adult paintings, and Thompson was not interested in being explained away. Unfortunately, the organizers have smothered his mysterious, silently flowing paintings with far too much text. One painting is dwarfed and all but surrounded by a long quotation in an oversize font. Many others are hung on walls painted in brash, badly chosen colors. Much of the text is usefully informative, but it is flavored by the kind of academic identity politics from which Thompson would surely have recoiled.