In the painting, by artist Amy Sherald, Taylor is seen not in her technician’s uniform but in a fashionable turquoise dress, her hair flowing over her left shoulder, the engagement ring that Walker never had a chance to give her on the ring finger of her left hand. There is no fear on her face. The painting first appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair, and is now jointly owned by the African American Museum and the Speed Museum in Louisville, where it went on view in April. It will be shared by the two museums and remain on view at the Smithsonian until May.