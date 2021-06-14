But as he digested and then went beyond Impressionism, he increasingly sought out rhythms, structure, stability. Repetition became key. If the wavy line of a woman’s hair could be stabilized with another wavy line defining the contours of her torso he would add it, even if it meant her torso no longer resembled that of any actual woman. If the amputated upper arm of an antique sculpture looked like a circle from one angle, he would build up the rest of the figure with circles and semicircles. Likewise, in a rendering of foliage, he would look for echoes of diamond-like shapes not only in other leaves but in the spaces between leaves, turning the composition almost into a prototype M.C. Escher.