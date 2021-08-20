If Close gradually became more interesting as a public commentator on his art than as a producer of reliably compelling new work, it feels ungracious to fault him for it. He was articulate, his story was interesting, he had overcome so much. After his spinal artery collapse, it was almost miraculous — it was certainly a testament to his courage and determination — that he had found a way, after a prolonged and grueling period of rehabilitation, to carry on painting at all.