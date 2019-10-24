The exhibition includes 160 works, taken from the Louvre’s permanent collection and institutions around the world.

They include Leonardo’s masterpieces, dozens of studies and scientific sketches, and pieces by other artists in his orbit.

French visitor Gisele Lelemberg says of Da Vinci, “he is a great painter. He is a great man of art ... For me he was a genius.”

A virtual reality section delves into the story behind the “Mona Lisa.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD