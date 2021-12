Murphy learned about the human side of health care as an architecture student, when his father was dying of cancer, an experience that spurred him to focus on health care and the “construction of dignity” as an essential design principle. MASS Design has created an acclaimed health-care center in Rwanda and innovative cholera and tuberculosis clinics in Haiti. But, as his book points out, the tension between the practical and often ugly medical side of things, and human dignity, will never be resolved. Hospitals force us to consider hard design questions because we want them to be functional and effective. Lots of architects get the form-function balance wrong in art museums — too much pure form, too little thought about practical matters — and the result is a museum people grumble about. Get this wrong in a hospital, and people die.