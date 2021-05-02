But in distributing his largesse, Broad also drove a lot of people crazy.
He gave money to many causes, including charter schools, higher education, and medical and scientific research. He said he was most proud of his creation of the Broad Institute, in Cambridge, Mass., which carries out research into human genomics. But what he will probably be best known for is using his wealth to transform the cultural landscape of Los Angeles, the city he moved to as a 30-year-old in 1963. Broad’s influence on the arts there was so pervasive that people described him as that city’s Lorenzo de’ Medici.
If you love cultural institutions and believe in their transformative potential, Broad’s life might be held up as exemplary. It wasn’t always he who began the projects associated with his name, nor was he necessarily the biggest donor to them. But he was a hands-on philanthropist, and his wealth and willpower were driving forces behind not only L.A.’s MOCA, one of the country’s leading contemporary art museums, but the Frank Gehry-designed Disney Concert Hall, and, most recently, the Broad — a museum displaying the Broads’ own art collection. Those three institutions are neighbors on Grand Avenue, and helped revitalize downtown. Broad also funded a Renzo Piano-designed space for contemporary art at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the Richard Meier-designed Broad Art Center at the University of California at Los Angeles.
But Broad’s philanthropy could also usefully serve as a cautionary tale — a warning about the dangers of letting a city’s cultural infrastructure be controlled to such a large degree by one very rich man.
Broad’s style — his power plays, his demands for control and fealty, and his determination to go it alone — meant that controversy and ill-feeling dogged many of his big projects. He fell out with the architects; he crossed swords with directors such as Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s Michael Govan; and his behavior stirred up resentments among fellow cultural philanthropists, many of whom refused to give to projects that had Broad’s name on them.
As Connie Bruck wrote in the New Yorker back in 2010, Broad’s “instinct for getting the greatest return on his philanthropic dollars — not only in personal aggrandizement but in the freedom to do as he pleases in public institutions — has shadowed what would otherwise be an unmitigated civic good.”
In Europe, where the leading art museums are primarily funded by governments, museum leaders often look with envy at American philanthropy. Exhausted and dispirited by having to go before committees and politicians, cap in hand, begging for modest budget increases or funding for basic maintenance, they look to the activities of someone like Broad, and think: How brilliant to have this rich and charismatic guy putting up the money for a brand-new building! How marvelous that he loves art and has promised to donate his incredible art collection! How wonderful, above all, for MOCA or LACMA or the Broad not to have to be beholden to penny-pitching bureaucrats and cynical, populist politics, as museums in other countries are.
Broad exemplified all that could be done with the American model. But that model also has a downside.
Follow the saga of Broad’s art philanthropy — and the saga has been epic — and you see just how much angst this one guy’s egotism, fickleness and control-freakery caused. Learn about his sudden reversals, his grudges, his habit of driving pointlessly hard bargains, and it becomes easy to imagine the degree to which smart, talented arts leaders feared getting on his wrong side and fellow philanthropists felt smothered by his need to hog the limelight.
How much positive and collaborative creativity and organic, mutually beneficial development was thwarted or perverted in the process is difficult to say. But it’s enough to make you have second thoughts.
American wealth, and the philanthropy it breeds (encouraged by the tax code), is an astonishing force, unmatched anywhere in the world. Not many art lovers would want to stifle the tradition of private museum-building that started with the likes of Isabella Stewart Gardner and Henry Clay Frick and has led, via Duncan and Marjorie Phillips, J. Paul Getty and Norton Simon, to Mitch and Emily Rales (the founders of Glenstone Museum) and Eli Broad.
But the egotism that often drives these endeavors means that what is left behind can, in certain cases, feel more like a monument to one man’s idea of himself than the fruit of a passionate engagement with the arts.
Broad knew how to get things done. But he often rode roughshod over others’ reasonable expectations. His last-minute decision to pull out of an agreement to donate his collection to LACMA was described by the artist Eric Fischl as “a sucker punch.”
Having succeeded against the odds at making money, billionaire philanthropists think they need only apply the same principles they used in business to culture and education to transform those fields. Funnily enough, it rarely works. And often, instead of wondering why, they plow ahead, displaying astonishingly little curiosity about other people’s experiences and others’ expertise.
After the presidency of Donald Trump, who shared Broad’s penchant for self-branding and whose stamp on New York was in many ways comparable to Broad’s on Los Angeles, I think the mood has changed. People are tired of the narcissism of aging guys wanting to plaster their names on everything; guys who are impatient to make the world conform to their whims; and guys whose flunkies encourage them to mistake their “my way or the highway” approach for a civic virtue.
Broad’s 2012 book was called (what else?) “The Art of Being Unreasonable.” But — is it too much to ask? — why not be reasonable?