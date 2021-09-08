Four of the world’s leading museums last year postponed an exhibition about Philip Guston (1913-1980) that had been set to open at the National Gallery of Art. While we wait for (ironically) “Philip Guston Now,” Hauser and Wirth, the mega-dealer which manages Guston’s estate, has organized a show focused on the decade of Guston’s career, from 1969 on, that (with apologies to his earlier styles) really matters. This is when he switched from abstraction to a style of figurative art engaged both with brute politics and the existential comedy and influenced by underground comics. The show, at Hauser & Wirth’s West 22nd Street Gallery in New York, will feature 18 key works, some of them from private collections and never previously exhibited. Sept. 9-Oct. 30 at Hauser & Wirth, New York. hauserwirth.com.