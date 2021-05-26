After closing all of its sites in March of last year because of restrictions brought on by the pandemic, the Smithsonian made a limited comeback in July with a multistage reopening that began with the National Zoo and the National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Va., on July 24. The Smithsonian American Art Museum, the National Portrait Gallery, the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the Renwick Gallery reopened Sept. 18, with the National Museum of American History and the National Museum of the American Indian following Sept. 25. All seven closed Nov. 23 as covid-19 cases spiked in the region.