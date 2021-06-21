Certain artists made more illustrations than others: James Marion Shull, who specialized in depictions of infected fruit, painted more than 750. (One picture of a mold-covered lemon is particularly unappetizing.) Deborah Griscom Passmore painted one-fifth of the entire collection — more than 1,500 illustrations. She was so fastidious about getting the colors right that she was known to apply up to 100 color washes. Amanda Almira Newton, meanwhile, painted more than 1,200 of the collection’s watercolors. (She also made wax models of 300 fruit specimens.) Newton was known for depicting a whole fruit alongside the same fruit cut in half, to give an idea of the inside.