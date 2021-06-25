But, in 1977, when asked about the artists who had influenced him, de Kooning cited Soutine, and this exhibition underscores how substantial that influence was. The two artists are connected by their similar use of paint, and by affinities of color, form, mood and architecture. The parallels are particularly striking in their treatment of the human figure, with de Kooning’s works not just borrowing from Soutine’s poses and distortions, but also adopting his same sense of metaphysical space. De Kooning’s figures relate to the background, the margins of the image and their own bodies just as Soutine’s precedents do. It’s never quite plagiarism, but the parallels are profound.