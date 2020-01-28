It’s an old lesson, essential to understanding the arts: Follow the money. Genoa had a lot of it, especially after it transitioned from a mercantile power to a banking one in the 16th century. Beginning in May, a National Gallery of Art exhibition titled “A Superb Baroque: Art in Genoa, 1600-1750” will survey the golden age of its banking wealth, when all the conditions were right for it to become an artistic power as well as a financial one.

“They are the sole bankers of the Holy Roman Empire,” says Jonathan Bober, senior curator of prints and drawings at the gallery. Genoa, like Venice, was also a republic, and an oligarchy. The city’s leading families, he says, expressed their wealth “in a very contemporary way,” through display, competition and emulation, and that made Genoafertile ground not just for its homegrown artists, but for major artistic figures throughout Europe.

The National Gallery of Art’s exhibition promises to be a sumptuous show, with about 130 works borrowed from public and private collections around the world, including paintings, sculptures, silver and works on paper. It also promises to be full of surprises, charting a history of interaction and cross fertilization between artists from Genoa and artists from the rest of Italy, and the Low Countries. Genoa, Bober says, was a curious mix, both insular socially and, as a maritime power, connected to the wider world.

“My elevator pitch for this was: This is the most spectacular early European art you don’t know,” he says. It is as rich and exuberant as other Baroque styles, but it was driven by reticent oligarchs competing among themselves.

“Genoese baroque is as extravagant and spectacular as the Roman, but it is private,” he says. And that remains true, somewhat, even today, with much of the art still held privately and not regularly on public view.

Among the great painters attracted to Genoa was Peter Paul Rubens, who visited several times in the early 1600s, painting altar pieces and portraits, including a large equestrian portrait of Giovanni Carlo Doria (a member of the vastly rich and powerful Doria family, which is famous today for lending its name to an ill-fated ship) that will be on view. Van Dyck arrived there in 1623 and made about 100 portraits. Other Flemish artists worked there, too, including Jan Wildens and Lucas and Cornelis de Wael (whose series based on the story of the prodigal son will be on view). The French artist Simon Vouet also had a Genoa chapter, and his painting of a rugged-looking David will be on view along with Orazio Gentileschi’s erotically charged “Danae and the Shower of Gold.”

Genoa produced its own artists, some of whom, like Bernardo Strozzi, worked outside the city and became internationally renowned. But the exhibition promises an introduction to local artists who remain relatively little known. Among them, Bober says, are Domenico Piola (“at his best a remarkably synthetic painter and a superb draughtsman”) and Gregorio De Ferrari.

“He is my absolute favorite, a fascinating character who was studying law and didn’t even turn to art until about 18,” Bober says. His virtuosic figures anticipate those of the French artist Jean-Honoré Fragonard a century later.

“A Superb Baroque” is billed as the first comprehensive survey of this material in three decades, and the largest of its kind in the United States.