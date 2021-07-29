“All of these artifacts were acquired between 2009 and 2014, and almost all prior to 2011. The Museum has taken extraordinary steps since to resolve the issues associated with them. We approached both Iraq and Egypt ourselves in 2017 and early 2018 to inform them of our intention to research and return these objects. All of this was done amicably and directly with the countries of origin along with the awareness of the United States government,” Kloha said. “It is unfortunate that much of the reporting on this subject does not make it clear that this is the completion of a long process and not a new story.”