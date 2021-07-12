The addition of a substantial structure comes less than three years after the museum opened its Pavilions building in 2018, a cluster of interconnected gallery spaces designed by architect Tom Phifer of Thomas Phifer and Partners. That 204,000-square-foot space underscored Glenstone’s ambition in a world already crowded with contemporary art museums, many of them trophy projects of mega-rich collectors. The Pavilions enabled Glenstone to keep much of its significant permanent collection on display, as well as provide office space for its staff. The new building joined the 2006 Gallery building, which now hosts temporary exhibitions.