The new version, created by Google Arts and Culture using machine learning, shows a very different Klimt than you’d expect if you’re familiar with “The Kiss” or “Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I.” On the left side of the canvas, interwoven, nude bodies create a fleshy, blue-hued form that looks almost bruised. On the right, an expressionless, algae-colored sphinx dominates a lurid green sky. A glance at the colors in the reconstructed work, and you might mistake Klimt for his Fauvist contemporaries or think he was hanging around with the painter Marc Chagall.