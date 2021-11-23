The compensating truth is about fatigue. It’s written on the face of Erasmus, who had every right to be exhausted after his herculean intellectual labors. But it also is in one of the smallest and most intriguing of the portraits, a round, lidded portrait of Philipp Melanchthon, a supporter of Martin Luther and one of the major early figures of the Reformation. He was a homely man, and in ill health, and he is seen modestly dressed in Holbein’s hand-size portrait. But the scale of the image magnifies the intimacy of our access to him and his weariness, as if seen through the wrong end of a telescope, immensely clear but remote. And the sumptuously detailed patterning on the lid offers an abstract metaphor for psychological depth: vines, leaves and tendrils are intertwined, weaving from foreground to background and back again, like thoughts.