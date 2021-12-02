Unveiled in 2019, the design was created by artist and architect Hiroshi Sugimoto, who was responsible for the Hirshhorn’s redesigned lobby in 2018. Sugimoto proposed new entrances and the reopening of an underground passage under Jefferson Drive connecting the garden to the museum plaza. The original plan reorganized the garden into three spaces, including one for performances, changed the shape and size of its reflecting pool, and replaced some concrete walls with stacked stone.
The garden and museum were originally designed by Gordon Bunshaft and opened in 1974 to house the art collection of Joseph Hirshhorn. The garden was modified in 1981 by landscape architect Lester Collins. In 2016, the Hirshhorn was deemed eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.
The changes to the pool and the proposed introduction of stacked stone walls alarmed preservationists, who argued that the pool and concrete walls visually link the museum and garden and should be retained.
Last December, the planning commission gave preliminary approval of the design except for the changes to the pool and inner concrete walls. Museum officials have spent the year revising the plan and meeting with community leaders and federal design boards.
Hirshhorn Director Melissa Chiu and museum board chairman Daniel Sallick thanked the commission for its efforts to shape the final design.
“We believe the reimagined Sculpture Garden will be a magnet for artistic vision and talent and also a beacon for culture on the National Mall,” Sallick said. “We are really proud of this multiyear collaboration. The trustees of the Hirshhorn believe the final design presented today represents a win for Washington, a win for arts and culture around the world, and a win for preservation, as well.”
In the approved revision, the reflecting pool remains its original size and location, with a second pool added to the south of it. The inner partition wall will remain concrete but will be lowered to improve visibility. Two ramps will improve access, and more trees will be planted to increase shade.
“The process can seem long and tedious at times, but I believe we have a design that will benefit the Hirshhorn and everyone who uses the space,” said NCPC Chairman Beth White. “I am very pleased with the outcome.”