“The Gilgamesh tablet is the most symbolic of the 17,000 cultural objects that were seized,” Azoulay said in an email. “The 3,500-year-old Assyrian tablet contains a segment from the Sumerian Epic of Gilgamesh poem, which is considered one of the oldest literary works in history. It is a founding story that has inspired the great monotheisms, because this myth has been reinterpreted again and again. It also influenced “The Iliad” and “The Odyssey.” It is therefore a jewel of our common humanity and a bulwark against all obscurantism and the identities which pull us apart.