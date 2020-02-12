WARSAW, Poland — A long stalemate over the future independence of Warsaw’s landmark Jewish history museum is building toward a crucial turning point after the former director — who won a competition for another term but whom Poland’s populist government refuses to reinstate -- offered to renounce the job.

Dariusz Stola on Tuesday said that he was willing to give up his legal right to be director of the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews if an agreement can be found “for the institution’s further functioning.” He said he made the offer because of the damage already done to the acclaimed institution and “the threats that it continues to face.”