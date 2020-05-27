“You won’t be flipping the switch on [this time]. It will be slow, with the lights getting brighter,” Hall said. “And if it gets bad for a bit, we can sit still for a while or go back slightly.”

Hall is one of dozens of cultural leaders focused on reopening the museums and venues that are a driving force in Washington, which has been under a stay-at-home order for months. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser said Wednesday that the order would be lifted Friday as the city moves into Phase 1 of reopening, which she described as “stay at home lite.” The first phase allows for the reemergence of businesses and services, including some parks and recreational spaces, hair salons and restaurants with outdoor seating.

Bowser’s ReOpen D.C. Advisory Group delivered a report last week recommending a four-stage recovery that allows museums and indoor venues (entertainment spaces, arenas and theaters) to open with significant restrictions in the second phase, which still has no starting date. Bowser said the reopening is based on a continued decrease in the community spread of the coronavirus as well as sufficient capacity for health care, testing and contact tracing. She said the criteria for reaching Phase 2 would be shared later in the week.

The advisory group recommends that museums be allowed to admit five people per 1,000 square feet, with total capacity not to exceed 50 percent and physical distancing of at least six feet. Theaters could have up to 50 people with physical distancing.

Restrictions would ease somewhat in Phase 3, which would be triggered by a continued decrease in the spread of the virus. Museums could host limited tours and admit 10 people per 1,000 square feet, not to exceed 75 percent of capacity. Theaters could admit up to 250 people, with social distancing. The final stage in moving toward unrestricted reopening of all venues would begin when a vaccine or cure is widely administered, which could take years.

The move toward recovery means that arts leaders are turning their attention to deep-cleaning regimens and personal protective equipment (PPE) requirements that include mandatory face masks, crowd control and visitor flow. Art museums and small to midsize facilities will probably have an easier transition, while interactive attractions and kid-friendly venues, such as the International Spy Museum and the National Children’s Museum, will have ongoing cleaning issues to tackle. Many performing arts events will struggle with the financial challenges that will come with severely reduced audience size.

The organizations are anxious to return, but are cautious about sharing their plans.

“I’m not in a rush to do this wrong,” said Dorothy Kosinski, director and chief executive of the Phillips Collection.

Washington’s largest attractions are keeping their plans under wraps until more data is available. Officials at the Kennedy Center, which is closed until at least Aug. 9, are looking at how to use the center’s 19 indoor spaces and the Reach’s 130,000-square-foot green space for “live experiences,” a spokeswoman said. Details are still weeks away. The National Gallery of Art is not ready to share details, either. And Smithsonian executives will only say that they plan to open two or three museums at first, followed a month or so later with a second wave of institutions.

“There’s a sweet spot. Some museums lend themselves to being able to be cleaned, but there’s also the public’s desire” to visit, Hall said. The facilities and dates haven’t been finalized, he said. “All of them will open at some point.”

In keeping with the mayor’s task force recommendations — which the Smithsonian, a federal entity, is not bound to follow — Hall said the institution is adopting a multiphase schedule. “It’s also a way of dipping our toe in the water, practicing new policies and procedures,” he said.

Susan Fisher Sterling, director of the National Museum of Women in the Arts, has selected July 7 for the tentative reopening of the private museum. “That is a moment of hope,” she said. “We felt that setting the date helps us move toward our goal of serving the public.”

The museum will open with timed admission for up to 200 visitors a day, about two-thirds of the average attendance for the first 10 weeks of the year. Procedures will be in place for a no-touch experience, with security officers at the entrance and maps and tours migrating to digital platforms. The museum is still working out the details for reopening its restaurant, Dirty South Deli.

Sterling said the museum offers a contemplative setting that rarely draws big crowds.

“As the leader of a midsize museum, I have never really worried that much about crowds,” Sterling said. “We’re a manageable size. And I think that’s a good thing right now.”

The Phillips Collection hopes to bring its staff back this summer, including some who have been furloughed, and will use the time to work through social-distancing procedures in anticipation of a public reopening in the fall. Its reopening committee is fine-tuning its plans to add hand sanitizer stations and install plexiglass at the ticket counter, as well as creating a timed-admission system to control visitor flow. None of these efforts will be wasted if the opening is delayed.

“We need to lead with optimism, but we can’t be foolish,” Kosinski said. “The scientists are warning us of a second wave, and we’re not out of the first wave.”

Crystal Bowyer, president and chief executive of the National Children’s Museum, anticipates reopening her STEM-focused facility in Phase 2, which she expects to arrive in August. The museum will cap attendance at 100 for each two-hour session, or about 30 percent of capacity. Some exhibits — especially those for toddlers — will be modified or closed for safety reasons. Visitors age 2 and older will be required to wear masks, she said, and the museum will be cleaned between each session.

That plan depends on Congress passing a bill that would provide free rent to the congressionally designated museum, which pays $1.1 million annually to the federal government for its Woodrow Wilson Plaza location. “We have to break even. With the reduced capacity, we can do that as long as we don’t have to pay the rent,” Bowyer said.

Reopening a theater will be even more challenging. In addition to limiting audience size, the task force recommends that actors be required to wear PPE and not make physical contact during in-person rehearsals. (The stage actors’ union this week advised its members not to return to work until theaters follow its guidelines for safe work conditions.) And even when audiences could grow to 250 people, they would need to be seated in socially distanced configurations.

Shakespeare Theatre Company Executive Director Chris Jennings expects to announce a revised schedule within the next few weeks that might include nontraditional settings, including outdoor, and a mix of live and streaming events. Edgar Dobie, executive producer of Arena Stage, said none of the scenarios he is considering include performances before Phase 3.

“I don’t see us performing for 50 people. The economics of that don’t work,” he said.

Dobie predicts that Arena will present only one production at a time and open the smallest of its three venues first. Like many other nonprofit arts groups, Arena will need to rely more on donations than it typically does, since limited audiences will keep tickets and other earned revenue low. Donors have stepped up, he said — an encouraging sign.

“We are seeing so many votes of confidence every day from our patrons,” he said. “They are renewing subscriptions when they are not sure of the when of it.”

It’s a different calculation for arts groups without a venue, such as Washington Performing Arts, a multidisciplinary arts presenter based in the District. President and chief executive Jenny Bilfield expects to unveil a schedule with no orchestras. Smaller ensembles and soloists are possible, and while some events might be held in a concert venue, all will be digital with high-quality audio and visual components.

“Just because the venues are ready doesn’t mean the people are ready,” Bilfield said, noting that customer-service work of refunding tickets or converting them to donations would cripple a small organization like hers. Instead, they will focus on programs they know they can deliver, even if it means a live performance without an audience that is streamed for patrons.