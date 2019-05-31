

Work by Emily Campbell on view at the Arlington Arts Center. (Dawn Whitmore/Arlington Arts Center/Emily Campbell)

Popsicles are not forever. Neither are 1 million species threatened with extinction, according to a recent United Nations forecast. In his contribution to Arlington Arts Center’s “Spring Solos,” Greg Stewart offers frozen tributes to just four beleaguered species. These are the ones on Virginia’s list of threatened avian species, which Stewart has memorialized with ice cream bars in bird shapes. The Virginia conceptualist’s intent is whimsical yet ominous: The freezer that holds the confections is stocked with a “finite number,” a gallery note warns.

The seven Mid-Atlantic artists selected for this semiannual survey address a variety of themes. But it’s hardly surprising that many of the works ponder environmental degradation. That’s the endangered elephant in the room.

Noel Kassewitz’s winking response is to make art that can float. The D.C. artist’s painting-sculpture hybrids combine pigment and fabric with pool noodles and found buoys. One of her pieces on display can also been seen in a photograph, bobbing in the waters off Lower Manhattan.

Other solos are more personal, more cryptic or both. Hunting rifles, dead animals and a bloody knife feature in Greta Bergstresser’s photographs, which document rural existence not unlike the Pennsylvania artist’s own youth. China-bred Ying Zhu, now based in D.C., uses thread, eggshells and other ordinary materials to construct tiny, seemingly topographic installations.

Baltimore artist Emily Campbell fills a room with white-on-black wall figurative drawings that flank spindly white totems, abstract yet with a sense of ceremonial power. Jack Warner, also from Baltimore, uses found wood to build objects that evoke childhood terrors and reveries: One piece is an airplane whose cockpit is a school desk.

Brian Barr, who teaches in Richmond, frames large collages of photocopied imagery, notably classical busts, with commonplace construction materials. In a sense, Barr’s subjects are as ephemeral as those of Stewart, who complements the bird-sicles with stencils of the names of all Virginia’s avian species. Rather than furnish ink or paint to memorialize the animals, Stewart provides dirt to sift through the stencils. Written in dust, the names vanish all too quickly.

Spring Solos Through June 7 at Arlington Arts Center, 3550 Wilson Blvd., Arlington.



Norma Schwartz. "Inmixion," poplar. (Norma Schwartz/Northern Virginia Community College, Schlesinger Center)

Ottke & Schwartz

Virginia photographer Jonathan Ottke doesn’t actually put nature under a microscope, but the pictures in his “In a Drop of Water” are mostly close-ups. The show in the Passage Gallery of Northern Virginia Community College’s Alexandria campus carefully observes pastoral details: floating petals, rippled ice, curling plant tendrils, beads of water on leaves and stalks.



Jonathan Ottke. "Rained Leaf.” (Jonathan Ottke)

Ottke allows a few variations, such as a nearly monochromatic wide shot of a lake and a close view of a cherry petal on a manhole. That metal round is the only conspicuous man-made object in the entire array, and a small clue that the pictures were made in the suburbs, not the wilderness. The photographer endeavors to show “the otherworldly in the everyday,” according to his statement. He also demonstrates that the everyday can be banished, just by framing very tightly.

Argentina-born local sculptor Norma Schwartz often works in poplar but carves the streaked wood into forms that suggest stone cliffs, pillars and mesas. Perhaps these are “Shapes of Memories,” the title of her show at the Fisher Gallery, which is adjacent to the Passage Gallery. A longtime psychoanalyst, Schwartz sees her sculpture as a kind of storytelling.

The artist sometimes uses rock rather than wood, as in “Couple,” which splits curved limestone as if were an eggshell. She also contrasts wood with metal to make such pieces as “In Space,” which stretches steel cables across an opening to yield something that resembles an abstracted lyre. Gaps and fractures feature in much of Schwartz’s work, but the sculptures’ personalities are well integrated.

Jonathan Ottke: In a Drop of Water; Norma Schwartz: Shape of Memories Through June 9 at Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall and Arts Center, Northern Virginia Community College, 4915 E. Campus Dr., Alexandria.

Cristian Ianculescu

Among the couples in Cristian Ianculescu’s “Dialogues” is “Mother and Child,” a chunk of shaped alabaster with two humps that hint at heads. It’s not the most realistic piece in the Romanian-bred Maryland artist’s Waverly Street Gallery show. But even at their least representational, Ianculescu’s sculptures usually have some recognizable features.

Three of the artworks are sculpted heads, not exactly in the classical mode. The facial features are stylized and the positions can be eccentric. “Romantic Poet” is nearly horizontal, its prominent nose pointed skyward. “Warrior King” has a more ancient look, but its chiseled features are set off by a modernist touch: an eye socket that bisects the head.

Ianculescu uses two varieties of alabaster, brown and grainy or gray and stubbly. Occasionally, the same piece employs both. From one direction, “Companions” appears to be two slabs in contrasting colors, one leaning against the other. But a look at the opposite side reveals that the stones have been cut to fit snugly. “Dialogues” can conduct more than one conversation in a single sculpture.

Cristian Ianculescu: Dialogues Through June 8 at Waverly Street Gallery, 4600 East-West Hwy., Bethesda.



Works by Jamilla Okubo on view at Mehari Sequar Gallery. (Jamilla Okubo/Mehari Sequar Gallery)

Jamilla Okubo

African-rooted folklore provides the subjects for several of the paintings in Jamilla Okubo’s “Ain’t going to tell you no story, Ain’t going to tell you no lie.” The show, Mehari Sequar Gallery’s inaugural exhibition, includes such illustrated parables as “A fight between grasshoppers is a joy to the crow.” These are rendered in simple forms and blocks of bright color in the manner of street murals or children’s books.

Okubo’s sense of design, more assured than her brushwork, reflects the D.C. native’s study of fashion design. She portrays silhouetted women who are defined primarily by what they wear, whether African-style patterned garments or the loose circular gestures that accessorize “Lady in Red” with gold earrings. Two pieces are woven Kanga fabric whose motifs and hues are similar to those of the works on paper, some of which depict traditional foodways. Okubo, who’s of Kenyan and Trinidadian heritage, seeks both to preserve and celebrate African American identity.

Jamilla Okubo: Ain’t going to tell you no story, Ain’t going to tell you no lie Through June 7 at Mehari Sequar Gallery, 1402 H St. NE.