Nothing is that simple, and no life or body of work can be reduced to a single choice, event or cause. But whatever it is that propelled Johns down the path of self-abnegation, the denial was never absolute or complete. Here and there, in rare flashes, one senses if not love, then the loss of love, and if not hope, then the place where hope once dwelled. In an untitled 2013-14 work at the Whitney, the silhouette of a boy is seen in front of two glowing orbs against a black background. He stands before a ladder leading somewhere, perhaps up and out of the gloom. Is this the beforetime for Johns, a memory of a time before he decided to be an artist, before he turned inward and began to live almost entirely in his head?