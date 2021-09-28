Johns, who had spent two years in the Army (part of it stationed in Japan during the Korean War), moved into the studio downstairs from Rauschenberg and for a time the two were inseparable. As they tried to go beyond abstract expressionism, they imbibed the ideas and experimental practices of their friends, the choreographer Merce Cunningham and the composer John Cage (who were creative partners as well as lovers) and via them, Duchamp. Johns and Rauschenberg introduced found objects, text, photographs and the operations of chance. It’s no exaggeration to say that, in the process, they changed the course of modern art.