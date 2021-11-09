Other images grapple with poverty, the trauma of war, the status of women. But most of them also include some element, some detail, that either introduces comedy or aesthetic self-consciousness, in ways that leave you uncertain about the seriousness of the social critique. The soldier showing his gaping wound in “Dead Soldiers Talk” references a long history in Christian iconography of displaying wounds — the spear wound to Jesus on the cross or the stigmata of St. Francis. But it also is a slightly ridiculous gesture, that spreads its comedy all around it, such that the “dead” soldiers seem not so much animated corpses, but actors taking a break between scenes. Is this about war, or about an industry that uses make-believe to recast war as entertainment?